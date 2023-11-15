MP Election 2023: Blast From The Past

Digvijaya has failed to deliver goods: Seth

Indore, Oct 26, 1998: Veteran Congress leader, former MLA and ex-mayor Suresh Seth lashed out at Congress-led government a month ahead of Assembly polls and said chief minister Digvijaya Singh had failed to deliver goods. He blamed the state government for corruption and lack of development in the state. When asked to state the reason for Indore’s poor civic conditions, Seth said it was pointless to blame small leaders. “Chief minister Digvijaya Singh is solely to be blamed. You blame parents when a child goes astray. It is state government’s responsibility to look after progress and difficulties of its citizens. Head of state government has failed to provide welfare state,” he added.

Elections are like a cricket match

Indore, Nov 25, 2008: With two days left for polling, Congress candidate from Assembly constituency 2, Suresh Seth began campaigning from Nanda Nagar, home to his BJP rival Ramesh Mendola whom he openly calls a goon. While campaigning, he got down to meet Mendola’s mother who touched his feet and massaged them to relieve him of election fatigue. Later, when Seth was asked to respond to the feet-touching episode, he said, “Elections are like a cricket match. One wins, others lose. It doesn't mean there is enmity. I am an elderly person. She touched my feet out of respect.”

Are terrorists on roads ..

Indore, Nov 22, 2008: Addressing an Assembly election rally at Dussehra Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed NDA government for terrorism in J&K. “MP lacks road, water supply, school teachers. Are terrorists on roads, in schools or are they uprooting electricity poles that has prevented BJP-led state government from building roads, appointing teachers in schools, providing electricity to people,” he demanded to know. He added, “Congress has always fought against terrorism and will continue to fight. It was NDA government that surrendered before terrorists.”

Tribals raise protest, candidates promise to withdraw move

Barwani, Nov 15, 2008: Over 500 tribals from surrounding villages marched to Jhanda Chowk to question candidates contesting Assembly polls. The latter spent more than an hour answering them on lack of water, electricity, health services and teachers in schools. When they revolted against the government’s decision to take away their land and mountain slopes for cultivation of ratanjot used for biofuel, candidates Prem Singh (BJP), Rajendra Mandloi (Congress), Bahuta Bhai (BSP) promised to withdraw the move if voted to power. The meeting was organised by NGOs to help candidates decide their vote once they had candidates’ answers.

