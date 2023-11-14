MP Election 2023: Blast From The Past

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To say tribal CM will strengthen Cong is inappropriate: Singh

Indore, Nov 19, 2002: Senior Congress leader and ex-CM Arjun Singh denied that a tribal chief minister in Madhya Pradesh would strengthen party. “It can’t be said whether this step will strengthen Congress,” he told reporters.

Expressing satisfaction over working of MP government, he said Congress would sweep 2003 Assembly elections. However, he expressed displeasure over prevailing power crisis in the state. Responding to a query, he said Congress entered into alliance with People’s Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir for people’s welfare.

He said party had no plans to hold talks with terrorists but a dialogue can be established with J&K people. He held Pakistan 80% responsible for unrest in J&K.

Wind up Opposition if it doesn’t work: Daji

Indore, Oct 28, 1998: Communist leader, ex-MP and two-time MLA Homi Daji said MLAs were interested in everything other than their own constituencies. He dismissed the logic that sitting in Opposition doesn’t help to curb crime and provide basic amenities to people. “If MLAs have been saying that they cannot help people much while sitting in Opposition, then they should wind up and join the party in power. Then, there is no logic in running an Opposition, which is considered to be checking measure for ruling party,” he added. He said MLAs should reach out to people, know their problems, form a plan to address them and mount pressure on ruling party to take steps for solutions.

'We will not vote this time'

Indore, Oct 26, 1998: Congress and BJP politicians are awaiting release of their names to be announced for contesting 1998 Assembly elections. Both parties claim that their leaders worked hard and therefore there should be no difficulty in capturing all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies. However, voters are not happy. They are cut up with corporators, MLAs and MP for indifference shown to their problems like choked drains, irratic water supply, power cuts and lack of sanitation. Amid this, a section of voters in Assembly constituency 5 said they would not vote this time. Constituency's sitting MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat said he spent every penny from his MLA fund on public welfare. He promised construction of more roads. "I have live contact with people," was all that he said.

Split in the family vote

Indore, Feb 21, 1998: The political parties are still figuring out the magic number that will enable their candidates to win the 12th Lok Sabha election. What is worrying them most is the split in family vote. Earlier, the family as one whole unit would decide to vote in favour of a political party or a candidate. Things are no longer the same. Housewife Pushpa Rajore, 36, resident of Bakshigali near Rajwada, said, “I will vote for Congress as my husband supports it. But my grown-up brother-in-law no longer shares my husband’s views.” Laxmibai, 60, of Ravi Shankar Shukla Nagar, said, “My sons and I have a different political liking though I see a wave prevailing in BJP’s favour.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)