MP: Ekansh Gupta Of Bhikangaon Secures 6th Position In BARC Recruitment Exam

Ekansh Gupta | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Ekansh Gupta of Bhikangaon has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 6th position in the general category of the technical officer recruitment examination at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). Ekansh will advance to the interview stage, bringing him one step closer to his dream job.

The exam, held in November 2023, saw participation from three lakh youth across the country. Ekansh's achievement is particularly noteworthy given the exam's high level of difficulty.

His success has brought immense joy and pride to his family, including his mother Rakhi Gupta, his father Lokendra Gupta, and other relatives such as Krishnakant, Ramakrishna, Abhishek, and Suryansh Gupta.

Read Also MP: Four Children Died After Woman Jumps Into Well With Them After Fight With Husband

Expressing his aspirations, Ekansh stated, "I want to serve the country by working at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Success comes from setting a clear goal and preparing diligently."

He also acknowledged the significant role his parents and teachers played in his journey.

Ekansh's father, Lokendra Gupta, shared his pride, noting, "He was always a topper in his studies right from his school days and had a desire to do something different. This success is a testament to his dedication and hard work."

Ekansh Gupta's achievement has not only brought laurels to his family but also to the entire city of Bhikangaon, setting an inspiring example for many aspiring young minds.