MP: Dhaba Owner Attacked Over 'Hafta Vasuli'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A history-sheeter and his accomplices attacked the operator of Vrindavan Dhaba with a knife and pointed a pistol at him in a dispute over ‘hafta vasuli’ (extortion) on Ujjain-Indore Road. The operator has been injured in the attack and has received 15 stitches in both his hands. The police have registered a case against the accused under section 307 of the IPC and started searching for the accused. Victim Ravindra Singh Rathore said that he started a dhaba named Vrindavan on Indore Road on January 14. On January 21, criminal Nagendra alias Nagu, a resident of Koklakhedi, had assaulted him while demanding extortion money. During this time he also threatened. "We had complained about this at Nanakheda police station.

Even after this, the police did not take any action." "Meanwhile, regarding withdrawal of complaint, once again on Friday night, three miscreants came to the dhaba in a two-wheeler (MP-13-ZB-2378) and started threatening me. During this time, miscreants attacked my hand several times.

Meanwhile, Nagu, who was sitting in the car outside, came to me and then threatened me and pointed a pistol at me." Ravindra alleged that even after the complaint on January 21, the police did not take any action. After this, the courage of the miscreants became so high that they started carrying out common incidents, he alleged. Ravindra also said that they had pasted a poster of CM Mohan Yadav on the occasion of opening of their dhaba on which Nagu had threatened us to remove the poster and he later tore it with a knife. According to ASP Guruprasad Parashar, after registering the case the identification of accused persons was being carried out with the help of CCTV footage.