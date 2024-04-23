MP: Devotees Throng Balwari Hanuman Temple In Gandhwani

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees thronged Gandhwani’s ancient Balwari Hanuman Temple to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

Devotees from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan flocked to the temple, believed to date back to the Pandava period. The 12-feet-high, 2.5-feet-wide stone statue of Hanuman Ji drew reverence from the faithful, adorned in attractive decorations.

The day commenced with devotees arriving early morning, culminating in aarti with the rising sun. Mahant Niranjan Das Vaishnav said that the temple has a self-manifest idol of Lord Hanuman, revered by generations for its miraculous presence.

Following worship rituals and yagya, a grand community feast was organised. The temple witnessed a continuous influx of devotees throughout the day, with evening aarti drawing thousands more to pay homage to Lord Hanuman.

Several devotees also gathered at Khedapati Hanuman Temple in Garhion to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, known for his unwavering devotion, courage and strength.

Rural areas too echoed with the fervour of celebrations, with devotees thronging to temples like Hanuman Mandir in Panvouand Sangi Bawdi.

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.