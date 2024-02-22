 MP: Devotees Flock To See 'Crying' Khedapati Hanuman Idol, Call It Miracle (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Devotees Flock To See 'Crying' Khedapati Hanuman Idol, Call It Miracle (WATCH)

MP: Devotees Flock To See 'Crying' Khedapati Hanuman Idol, Call It Miracle (WATCH)

The devotees captured the extraordinary occurrence in a video, eager to document the phenomenon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a mystical Tuesday unfolding in Sendhwa, people told stories of tears flowing from the revered idol of Lord Hanuman. As news spread, devotees flocked to witness the divine phenomenon and captured it in a video, and enhanced the spiritual aura of the temple with prayers and hymns.

In the Khedapati Hanuman temple in Chikhali village, Varla tehsil of Sendhwa development block, as people claimed to have seen tears streaming from the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Read Also
Indore: Bharti Singh Spreads Dance Fever In City, Surprises Fans In A Housing Society
article-image

The incident prompted villagers to flock to the temple to witness the so-called miracle and pay reverence to the deity. The devotees captured the extraordinary occurrence in a video, eager to document the phenomenon.

As the information about the incident spread, the temple became a hub of spiritual activity with various bhajan groups arriving in the evening for devotional singing and prayer sessions.

Read Also
MP’s Top Districts, Bhopal And Indore, Fare Poorly In District-Wise School Report 2023-24
article-image

According to eyewitnesses, including a child who first noticed the tears, the news quickly spread throughout the village, stirring a sense of wonder and devotion among the local community. Many interpreted the event as a divine sign, strengthening their faith in Lord Hanuman. The temple, already a focal point of religious devotion, has now become even more significant as believers continue to gather, seeking solace and inspiration of devotion and spirituality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Devotees Flock To See 'Crying' Khedapati Hanuman Idol, Call It Miracle (WATCH)

MP: Devotees Flock To See 'Crying' Khedapati Hanuman Idol, Call It Miracle (WATCH)

MP: Irritated By Constant Nagging, Drunk Son Sets 70-Yr-Old Mom On Fire In Dewas

MP: Irritated By Constant Nagging, Drunk Son Sets 70-Yr-Old Mom On Fire In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair MSME Secretary Reviews Preparations  

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair MSME Secretary Reviews Preparations  

Run-Up For General Election-2024: BJP Organises Workshop Ahead of Beneficiary Contact Campaign  

Run-Up For General Election-2024: BJP Organises Workshop Ahead of Beneficiary Contact Campaign  

Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Mandir’s Gaushala To Be Shifted

Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal Mandir’s Gaushala To Be Shifted