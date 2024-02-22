MP: Devotees Flock To See 'Crying' Khedapati Hanuman Idol, Call It Miracle (WATCH)

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a mystical Tuesday unfolding in Sendhwa, people told stories of tears flowing from the revered idol of Lord Hanuman. As news spread, devotees flocked to witness the divine phenomenon and captured it in a video, and enhanced the spiritual aura of the temple with prayers and hymns.

In the Khedapati Hanuman temple in Chikhali village, Varla tehsil of Sendhwa development block, as people claimed to have seen tears streaming from the idol of Lord Hanuman.

#WATCH | 'Tears' Seen Dripping From Khedapati Hanuman Idol's Eyes In Sendhwa, Villagers Rush To Witness ‘Miracle’ #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/CR2HzzElnK — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 22, 2024

The incident prompted villagers to flock to the temple to witness the so-called miracle and pay reverence to the deity. The devotees captured the extraordinary occurrence in a video, eager to document the phenomenon.

As the information about the incident spread, the temple became a hub of spiritual activity with various bhajan groups arriving in the evening for devotional singing and prayer sessions.

According to eyewitnesses, including a child who first noticed the tears, the news quickly spread throughout the village, stirring a sense of wonder and devotion among the local community. Many interpreted the event as a divine sign, strengthening their faith in Lord Hanuman. The temple, already a focal point of religious devotion, has now become even more significant as believers continue to gather, seeking solace and inspiration of devotion and spirituality.