MP: Dengue On Rise, 5 Cases Surfaces In Mandleshwar; Man Loses ₹13 Lakhs To Online Fraud

Dengue On Rise, 5 Cases Surfaces In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandleshwar currently facing an increase in dengue cases due to fluctuating weather conditions that have led to a rise in mosquito populations.

BMO Atur Gaur said that five cases of dengue have been confirmed in the area, including one from Thangaon and additional cases in Bedipura of ChhotiKhargone. Private doctors have noted that patients are presenting with initial symptoms of dengue daily and those in serious condition are being referred to hospitals in Khargone or Indore for further treatment.

Patients exhibiting initial symptoms, such as low platelet counts, were being treated locally. However, a definitive diagnosis of dengue can only be confirmed through a test. Most patients recover within three days of treatment, but the health department is vigilant due to the potential severity of the disease.

In response to the rising cases, health officials, including BEE KN Shukla, have emphasised the importance of preventive measures to combat dengue. Key recommendations include cleaning drains regularly to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, and fogging in urban and rural areas to reduce adult mosquito populations. Community awareness campaigns have been initiated by ASHA workers and ANMs to educate residents about controlling mosquito larvae.

Man loses ₹13 Lakhs to online fraud

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A man lost Rs 13 lakh in a cyber fraud case through a Telegram app investment scheme. The complainant received a message from an ID named Divyaraj, who promised good profits through an online investment scheme.

The complainant registered on the link provided and received Rs 1,057 in his bank account, after which he was added to a Telegram group named Prestige Group. The group's owner, Mayank Wadhwani and admins Pankaj, Pramod, Kalpen, Shivam Joshi and Divya Rajan, convinced the complainant to invest more money, promising high returns.

The complainant invested Rs 13,44,657, which showed a balance of Rs 18,96,574 on the app. However, when he tried to withdraw the money, he was asked to deposit more funds and eventually, the fraudsters disappeared with the money. The police registered a case and are investigating the matter. The incident serves as a warning to citizens to be cautious of online investment schemes and to verify the authenticity of such schemes before investing.