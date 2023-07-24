MP: Dattigaon Pays Homage To Freedom Fighter Azad On Birth Anniversary | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion (MP) Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon on Sunday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad on his birth anniversary and said that his sacrifice for the motherland would always inspire the countrymen.

Addressing an event at Town hall complex in Chandra Shekhar Azad Nagar, he said that his courage, struggle and dedication to freedom movement would always inspire the countrymen. He dedicated every moment of his life for protecting the motherland.

Describing Azad as a "fearless and determined" freedom fighter, he said that his sacrifice and bravery were a source of inspiration for youth. Further he elaborated various centre and state-led welfare schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Ladli Behana Scheme, Mukhyamantri Yuva Annadoot, Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act and among others.

MP Guman Singh Damor, district panchayat president Anita Chauhan, collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar, SP Hansraj Singh and MLA representative Vishal Rawat also addressed the event. Nutritious food packets were distributed among beneficiaries as part of TB-free India campaign.

Nine vehicles were flagged off and distributed among beneficiaries under CM Udyam Kranti Yojana. Chief executive officer (District Panchayat) Abhishek Chaudhary, MP representative Nagar Singh Chauhan, BJP district president Maku Parwal and Janpad Panchayat (Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar) president Inder Singh Davar besides public representatives, administrative officials also attended the event.

