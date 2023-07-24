Indore: Garden At Pologround Has Facilities For Kids, Elderly

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A garden is being laid out at Pologround, the headquarters of West Discom, where there will be facilities for children and elderly people.

West Discom MD Amit Tomar said that a complete entertainment zone has been prepared for children in the garden, including swings and slides. Along with this, comfortable chairs and benches have been installed for the elderly. Attractive murals, colourful fountains, lighting, an open gym, walking track etc have also been prepared. Special grass and special tiles have been installed especially for those who use the acupressure method during morning walks.

Officials said that about Rs 30 lakh has been spent on all these works.