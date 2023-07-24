Bhopal: Liquor, Drugs Supplied To Prisoners: Jail Guard Plaint To DLSA

representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jail guard posted in Damoh has filed a complaint to the secretary of Damoh District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) that liquor and drugs were provided to jail inmates. Sex workers are also sent, he added. The jail guard Rajkumar Shakya is attached to Bhopal, at present.

A video went viral on social media in which Rajkumar Shakya is heard leveling allegations against on Damoh jail administration. He said jail administration was offering undue facilities to a relative of BSP MLA who is in jail since 2019.

In his letter written to DLSA, he levelled allegations against five persons including four jail guards and one relative of MLA. He claimed that all the items and women were sent to the jail through ‘blank point’ area. At the time of their entry, cameras are shut to avoid recording.

He also stated that the jail guards provided mobile phones to prisoners and they talked freely to their family members. The deputy superintendent of jail CL Prajapati has refuted the claims of Shakya and said latter was shifted to Bhopal because he was involved in illegal activities in jail. “He is attached to Bhopal and therefore he is annoyed.

This is the reason he is making allegations against MLA’s relative and jail staff,” Prajapati added.

