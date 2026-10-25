MP Crime News: Youth Killed With Sharp Weapons Over Old Rivalry In Burhanpur District; Four Booked, Two Detained | Representative image

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly murdered over an old rivalry in Bomlyapat village in the Mandwa area here on Saturday night. Police detained two suspects, while two others remained absconding.

According to Nepanagar police station in-charge Shahabuddin Qureshi, the deceased was identified as Sukhlal Singh. The suspects were identified as Dhyan Singh, his son Rajesh Dhyan Singh, Salam and Subhash Singh.

According to preliminary information, a dispute reportedly arose between the victim and the suspects due to an old enmity.

The suspects allegedly attacked Sukhlal with sharp weapons, sticks and other objects, causing his death.

After receiving information, Nepanagar police reached the scene at around 10 pm on Saturday. On Sunday morning, Qureshi visited the spot with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team to examine the crime scene.

Police also conducted the necessary proceedings, and the victim's post-mortem examination was carried out.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts were underway to trace the two absconding suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the murder.