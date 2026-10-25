Indore MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 Concludes With Roadmap For Chip Manufacturing, Local Supply Chains And Skilled Workforce Development | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The maiden edition of the two-day MP Semiconductor Summit 2026 concluded here at Brilliant Convention Centre on Saturday, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday.

On the second day, the experts suggested ways and means to build a strong ecosystem for the semiconductor sector in the state.

Special emphasis was placed on building a robust semiconductor supply chain within the state, encompassing the local manufacturing of chip packaging, testing, speciality chemicals, industrial gases and electronic components.

On the second day of the 'Madhya Pradesh Semiconductor Summit 2026', held at the Brilliant Convention Centre with the goal of developing a strong, self-reliant ecosystem for semiconductors, photonics, quantum technology and electronics manufacturing, over seven roundtable meetings were organised on Saturday.

During these sessions, prominent industry leaders and experts shared their insights on building a resilient ecosystem for these technologies within the state, as well as on the development of indigenous technologies and products.

Presiding over a roundtable, Anshuman Raj, managing director of MPSEDC, stated that the objective of the discussion was to understand the needs of the industry and explore ways to provide necessary support, facilities and resources through academic institutions and the government.

Professor Shailendra Kumar from IIT Kharagpur highlighted the development potential of these sectors, considering Madhya Pradesh's geographical advantages.

He shared perspectives on fostering coordination between industry, academia and the government, advancing indigenous technologies, translating research into practical products and enhancing training initiatives.

During an open session, Professor Mukesh Kumar from IIT Indore invited participants to offer suggestions on developing local technical capabilities, training, coordination and collaboration.

Skill development: Training for local youth gets priority

The discussion included deliberations on providing training to students from ITIs, polytechnics and universities, tailored to the specific requirements of the semiconductor industry.

Suggestions were also put forward regarding the development of practical skills, such as the use of electronic equipment, signal measurement, testing and packaging, alongside formal engineering education.