Indore Festive Shopping Rush Triggers Traffic Chaos On Jawahar Marg, Rajwada And MG Road; Illegal Parking, One-Way Violations Worsen Jams | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the festive shopping season begins, traffic congestion has worsened across the city's major market areas, leaving commuters struggling to navigate busy roads and intersections. Long queues of vehicles, haphazard parking, and encroachments have added to the chaos, especially in the evenings.

On Friday afternoon, traffic was slow near Sarwate Bus Stand and Ranipura. By 7 pm, conditions worsened on Jawahar Marg, with heavy congestion making it hard for vehicles and even pedestrians to get through. With no traffic police around, commuters tried using narrow lanes to avoid the jam, but those were crowded too.

Vehicles were reportedly stuck on Jawahar Marg for almost an hour. MG Road also saw traffic problems, but police were present and helped clear the traffic quickly.

The situation has also deteriorated around Rajwada, MG Road and Sarwate, where journeys that normally take five minutes are now taking 15 minutes or longer.

Autos and e-rickshaws parked haphazardly at Yashwant Square, Mrignayani Square, Gorakund, and Narsingh Bazaar are worsening traffic. Shopkeepers are also placing goods on footpaths and even on the roads, making these busy areas even narrower.

With more festive crowds expected, the city needs better traffic management and stricter action against encroachments and illegal parking to help reduce congestion.

Additional DCP Santosh Kumar Kaul said traffic congestion had developed briefly on Jawahar Marg after some vehicles entered the one-way stretch. He said traffic personnel restored the flow within half an hour.

KEY POINTS

? Haphazard parking worsens traffic congestion

? Yashwant Square and Mrignayani Square face major problems

? Gorakund and Narsingh Bazaar also affected by illegal parking.

? Shopkeepers encroach on footpaths and roads, narrowing busy areas

? Festive crowds call for stricter enforcement and better traffic management.