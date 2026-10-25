Indore Woman Falls To Death From Eighth Floor Of Tejaji Nagar Building, Live-In Partner Detained For Questioning | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A divorced woman died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building at Palash Parisar on Tejaji Nagar Bypass on Saturday. The woman, identified as Anjali, had moved to Indore six days ago to live with her partner, Ajay, who has been detained for questioning.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said Anjali was a native of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, while Ajay hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Ajay's statement to police, the incident occurred around noon when the couple was consuming alcohol. He claimed that Anjali went to the rear balcony of their flat and fell following an altercation when he followed her there.

Ajay told police that Anjali had been under stress for the past few days. She had earlier lived in Noida with her ex-husband and their two-and-a-half-year-old son and worked at a spa centre.

Following her divorce, she stayed with her aunt in Noida, where she befriended Ajay. The two subsequently began living together and moved to Indore after informing their landlord that they intended to work in Pithampur.

Police probe circumstances

Ajay claimed that Anjali became distressed after seeing photographs and videos of her son posted on social media by her ex-husband. He also claimed that she had been consuming alcohol regularly and that they had argued over the issue.

Following the fall, Ajay and residents rushed Anjali to a private hospital. She was later referred to MY Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police reached the spot, collected evidence and contacted Anjali's mother. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.