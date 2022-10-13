MP: Councillor files RTI application, alleges corruption in developmental works

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): Councillor representative of ward no 1, Rajesh Tanwar accompanied by councillor (ward no 12) Rahul Tanwar has sought information under the Right to Information (RTI) about the functioning of the city council.

A large number of residents besides the councillor and their representatives on Wednesday reached the civic body office to file an RTI application with the Nagar Panchayat CMO Manoj Kumar Morya and demanded prompt redressal of issues faced by local residents.

Under Section (6) (1) of the Right to Information Act 2005, councillor ward no 1 (Sangeeta Tanwar) has sought information from the Municipal Council about payments details of purchases from the date of swearing-in-ceremony, documents regarding the transfer of lands/plots till October 10, 2022. Information regarding the appointment of employees from 2016 to October 10, 2022 was also sought.

Giving further information, councillor representative Rajesh Tanwar allege corruption in the ongoing construction works of the memorial site of Kailash Joshi and demanded a fair inquiry into the matter. It was also alleged that laxity is shown in work being done in housing construction under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in ward no 1. Along with that, alleging corruption in the CC road being built at the old bus stand, he said that the said road is also not being built as per DPR, which should also be investigated. Maurya assured the residents that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.