Bhopal: 13 MANIT professors in top 2% scientists

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve professors from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) have been included in the top 2% of scientists in the Global Database for the year 2022 by Stanford University, USA.

The professors included Alok Mittal, Jyoti Mittal, Prashant Baredar, Gaurav Dwivedi, Tikendra Nath Verma, Fojia Z Haq, Mohan Kumar, Rajesh Purohit, Shailendra Kumar, Ujjwal Kumar Kalla, Ravindra Singh Rana, Ramesh Kumar Nayak.

Anil Kumar has recently been appointed as professor in the Department of Mechanical and Energy at Delhi Technological University, Delhi. He has been a professor at MANIT.

Three professors including Prashant Baredar, Gaurav Dwivedi andAnil Kumar are working in the field of renewable energy. They have published several research papers in global publications in the field of renewable energy.

Scientists working in engineering fields such as renewable energy, mechanical engineering, chemistry, nano science, materials science, electrical engineering, civil engineering, geology and the environment are included in the list.