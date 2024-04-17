MP: Cops Foil Dacoity Attempt At Jio Petrol Pump, 7 Armed Men Held

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The police claimed to have foiled an attempt to dacoity planned at Jio petrol pump in Dhar and arrested seven armed people in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Tirla police on Wednesday found a vehicle parked near Chikalya Fata Pulia with a group of people discussing their plans of dacoity at a Jio petrol pump. After overhearing the conversation, the police learned about their plan to commit dacoity at a petrol pump in the area and immediately arrested the seven-member armed gang.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act. The arrested have been identified as Arun Damor, Dayaram Gamad, Karan Damar, Hemraj Alawa, Kuldeep Ninama, Pradeep Ninama and Pradeep Sharma from different areas of Dhar.

During preliminary investigations, the arrested confessed to their involvement in a previous robbery incident on Mafipura Road, where they looted cash and valuables from finance company employees. The police team, acting on this revelation, seized substantial evidence including firearms, cash, and stolen goods.

The seized items include a country-made pistol with live rounds, a country-made 12-bore pistol with a live cartridge, a sharp iron blade, an iron pistol, and motorcycles used in the planned robbery. The total of seized items amounts to Rs 4 lakh. The arrested are currently under investigation, with the police pursuing leads and gathering additional evidence related to their criminal activities.