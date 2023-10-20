 MP: Cong Fields Pradeep Chaudhary From Dewas
Updated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Pradeep Chaudhary has been fielded from Dewas in the second list of Congress. Deepak Joshi, a former BJP minister who recently switched to the Congress, would contest the Khategaon assembly.

Gopal Bhosale is the fresh face for Bagli assembly constituency. With the announcement of candidates, the Congress has now finalised its lineup for all the assembly seats in Dewas district.

In contrast, the BJP is yet to announce candidate for Bagli assembly seat. Pradeep Chaudhary's supporters celebrated his nomination with enthusiasm, bursting fire-crackers at his residence in Balgarh.

Indore: Bee Attacked 3-Year-Old Victim Dies in MY Hospital
