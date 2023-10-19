 MP: Cong Candidate In Alot Faces Revolt From Party Leaders
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): With election campaigning gaining momentum with every passing day, Congress candidate from Alot assembly constituency in Ratlam district is facing a tough fight from none other than his party leaders. On Thursday, supporters of Premchand Guddu took out a vehicle rally in Alot. Congress leaders with supporters openly come in the mood of rebellion.

Congress workers here claimed that they asked the party to make Guddu as the party's official candidate from Alot till the last moment, failing which they have resolved to field him as an independent candidate. During this, Premchand Guddu said, “I respect the sentiments of the workers and the decision taken by the workers will be wholeheartedly acceptable to me. I have always been working for the people of the area and will continue to do so.”

Addressing the workers, Ajit Borasi said that a wrong decision had been taken in the distribution of party tickets. Meanwhile, this internal conflict has created a challenging situation for the official candidates, as they not only have to fight against their political opponents but also prove themselves to their party leaders.

