MP: Concerns Raised Over Inadequate Water Supply In Jhabua; Councillors Debate Fund For Slaughterhouse, Kanji House

Municipal council meeting in progress | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The debate at the general meeting of the municipal council centred on the lack of budget for a new slaughterhouse and absence of a kanji house facility to house animals.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, at the municipal meeting hall, was presided over by president Kavita Singar. Key figures such as in-charge CMO Sanjay Patidar and vice president Lakhan Singh Solanki were present.

A total of 37 points were discussed in the meeting, with consensus reached on almost all agendas except for a few debated topics. Notably, the media and councillor representatives were not permitted to attend, with the meeting being held in a closed room.

The discussions lasted about an hour, several important approvals were granted during the meeting, including construction materials for the fiscal year 2024-25, painting work and rates for water supply materials, rates for flex hoardings, fabrication work, construction of CC road in Ward 8 from Kalika Mata Temple to DRP Line Tiraha, various projects under Amrit Sagar Yojana 2.0.

Discussions centred around the construction of a shed and boundary wall at Muktidham, maintenance of the barrage located at Dharampuri and construction of drains in Ward 10 and other projects.

Councillors raised concerns about inadequate water supply despite the collected water tax. CMO clarified that the water tax amount will remain unchanged per state government instructions.

Sanitation workers protest against delay in salary

Sanitation workers created a ruckus during the general meeting, protesting over delay in disbursing salary for over several months.

The workers, who have not received their salaries for the past two to three months, gathered, demanding immediate action.

The protest was sparked by ongoing salary issues faced by both permanent and temporary employees of Jhabua civic body. Around 200 sanitation workers and approximately 30-35 employees working at the trenching ground have been affected.

CMO, Sanjay Patidar intervened and requested workers to discuss their grievances after the meeting. President representative Shailesh Singar addressed the workers, assuring them that efforts are being made at higher levels to ensure timely payment of salaries to sanitation workers.