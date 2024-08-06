 'No State Would Want That': Amit Shah Mocks TMC MP On Suggestion To Implement WB Model To Tackle Left Wing Extremism; Video
In response to TMC MP Sougata Roy's suggestion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Modi government is open to implementing successful practices from any state. However, I believe no state in the country would want to adopt the West Bengal Model."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah, in a sneering tone, rejected TMC MP Sougata Roy's suggestion to implement the West Bengal Model for addressing left-wing extremism in other states on Tuesday, stating, "No state would want to implement the West Bengal Model."

While speaking in the Lok Sabha during question hour, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "West Bengal was once affected by left-wing extremism, but due to Mamata Banerjee's developmental work, it has ceased in the state."

He then asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah if he would study the West Bengal example and apply the same model to Chhattisgarh and other states struggling to control left-wing extremism.

In response, Shah said, "The Modi government is open to implementing successful practices from any state. However, I believe no state in the country would want to adopt the West Bengal Model."

The house burst into laughter after hearing the Home Minister's reply.

Today in Parliament

Today, the Lower House of the Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha, paid tribute to the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The House reaffirmed our commitment to a world free of weapons of mass destruction.

Before the proceedings of both houses began today, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition MPs staged a protest demanding the rollback of GST on health insurance and life insurance, outside Makar Dwar in Parliament.

Early in the morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. According to reports, after being briefed about political situation in Bangladesh, the opposition MPs expressed their support for the measures taken in the national interest.

