MP: Concerns Raised About Accountability In District Panchayat Governance

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move during the district panchayat meeting, chaired by president Durga Patidar, significant issues plaguing various departments were addressed. Among the key topics discussed were the shortcomings in the Shamgarh-Suwasra Micro Irrigation Scheme, particularly concerning pipeline depth discrepancies. Members expressed dissatisfaction with the pipeline's depth and demanded immediate rectification to ensure it meets the required standards.

Furthermore, concerns were raised regarding a substantial additional payment of Rs 130 crore to an agency for price escalation, prompting questions about accountability and transparency. The absence of the district mineral officer drew criticism, leading to the unanimous passing of a censure motion against the officer.

Questions regarding the allocation of mines despite outstanding penalties compounded the situation. Grievances were voiced regarding the neglect of repairing CC roads disrupted during drinking water pipeline installations and irregularities in Anganwadi building maintenance. Members also highlighted discrepancies in the treatment of officials involved in scandals, emphasising the need for fair and just actions.

Compliance reports from departments such as MNREGA and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation were presented, indicating a concerted effort towards accountability and transparency. The district panchayat's resolve to address these issues underscores its commitment to effective governance and public welfare.