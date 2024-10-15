MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra chaired a review meeting at the collectorate, on Monday. The meeting was attended by district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, additional collector Ashwini Kumar Rawat and others. During the meeting, the collector stressed the importance of completing e-KYC work in urban bodies.

He directed all CEOs in the district to focus on finishing the task within the time limit and cautioned them to issue show-cause notices to concerned CMOs in case of negligence. Collector Mishra also reviewed the subjects selected in CM Samadhan Online and directed the concerned departments to resolve their complaints soon. He emphasised that all officers should avoid pendency in court cases and resolve complaints from CM House quickly.

In view of the recent excessive rainfall, the revenue and agriculture departments were directed to jointly conduct surveys to assess damage and submit reports to the concerned insurance company. He also directed to issue show-cause notices to all BEOs and BRCs for delays in making caste certificates of students.

A district-level workshop will be organised under the Unnat Gram Abhiyan and officers have been directed to take necessary action regarding the establishment of 'Physical Library with Digital Capacity'. The collector also expressed concern about environmental pollution, directing that ponds and rivers in the district should not be littered with plastic, polythene or other items and continuous action against single-use plastic.