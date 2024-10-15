 MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

He directed all CEOs in the district to focus on finishing the task within the time limit and cautioned them to issue show-cause notices to concerned CMOs in case of negligence

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Priyank Mishra chaired a review meeting at the collectorate, on Monday. The meeting was attended by district panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, additional collector Ashwini Kumar Rawat and others. During the meeting, the collector stressed the importance of completing e-KYC work in urban bodies.

He directed all CEOs in the district to focus on finishing the task within the time limit and cautioned them to issue show-cause notices to concerned CMOs in case of negligence. Collector Mishra also reviewed the subjects selected in CM Samadhan Online and directed the concerned departments to resolve their complaints soon. He emphasised that all officers should avoid pendency in court cases and resolve complaints from CM House quickly.

Read Also
FP Exclusive: Bari's Inspiring Journey Of Community Service, Temple Renovations & Business Support...
article-image

In view of the recent excessive rainfall, the revenue and agriculture departments were directed to jointly conduct surveys to assess damage and submit reports to the concerned insurance company. He also directed to issue show-cause notices to all BEOs and BRCs for delays in making caste certificates of students.

A district-level workshop will be organised under the Unnat Gram Abhiyan and officers have been directed to take necessary action regarding the establishment of 'Physical Library with Digital Capacity'. The collector also expressed concern about environmental pollution, directing that ponds and rivers in the district should not be littered with plastic, polythene or other items and continuous action against single-use plastic.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Maharashtra: Govt Revives Punjabi Sahitya Academy And Establishes Committee For Sikh Community Support & Language Preservation
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Slum Review Act: Bombay HC Asks SRA & BMC To Inform About Percentage Of Land Covered By Slums In Mumbai
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Swachhata Pakhwada 2024: Western Railway Undertakes Major Cleanliness Drive To Enhance Hygiene And Public Awareness
Mumbai: Special Investigation Team Probes Bomb Threat Diversion Of Air India Flight AI119 To Delhi; Minor Detained In Chhattisgarh
Mumbai: Special Investigation Team Probes Bomb Threat Diversion Of Air India Flight AI119 To Delhi; Minor Detained In Chhattisgarh

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

MP: Complete E-KYC Work In Urban Bodies, Dhar Collector Tells CEOs

FP Exclusive: Bari's Inspiring Journey Of Community Service, Temple Renovations & Business Support...

FP Exclusive: Bari's Inspiring Journey Of Community Service, Temple Renovations & Business Support...

Shared Responsibility: Centre Has Asked The State Governments To Take Over Child Care Institutions...

Shared Responsibility: Centre Has Asked The State Governments To Take Over Child Care Institutions...

MP Updates: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Indira Sagar Backwaters, Teacher Found Hanging In School

MP Updates: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Indira Sagar Backwaters, Teacher Found Hanging In School

Madhya Pradesh: BJP & Congress Begin Preparations For Upcoming Bypolls

Madhya Pradesh: BJP & Congress Begin Preparations For Upcoming Bypolls