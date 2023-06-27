MP: Collector Spills The Beans On PMAY Irregularities

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma revealed the irregularity being carried out with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Khargone. Through his investigation, it was found that out of 76 selected beneficiaries of PMAY, only 28 were eligible for benefits of the scheme.

A few days ago, Khargone municipality submitted a report and a note sheet of 113 PMAY beneficiaries to collector Verma. Out of 113 beneficiaries, 76 were said to be eligible and 37 were declared ineligible. Notably, the list was prepared by the municipality itself.

Suspecting over 76 eligible beneficiaries, collector Verma ordered SDM ON Singh, tehsildar Sandeep Srivastava and RI Patwari to verify them. During verification, it was revealed that only 28 out of 76 beneficiaries deserved to get the benefits of PMAY.

Further investigation revealed that the remaining 48 beneficiaries have already taken the benefits of PMAY. They also owe separate land or house with double storeys. SDM Singh said that as per orders of collector Verma, a team was formed to investigate 76 eligible applicants. Collector Verma said that the objective of this scheme is to provide a concrete house to the needy. He further said that in the place of ineligible 48 beneficiaries, new applications would be accepted soon.

