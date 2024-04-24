 MP: CM Yadav Launches Fiery Tirade Against Congress, INDIA Bloc
MP: CM Yadav Launches Fiery Tirade Against Congress, INDIA Bloc

CM Yadav lambasted Sonia Gandhi's attempts to promote Rahul and Priyanka, as well as other leaders' efforts to prioritise family ties over meritocracy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, amidst a fervent political atmosphere, made scathing remarks against the Congress and INDI Alliance during his visit to Khargone on Wednesday to file the nomination form of BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Patel.

During his address, CM Yadav criticised the Congress, likening its leadership to remnants of colonial rule. "The British left, but unfortunately left the Congress," he exclaimed, accusing the party of perpetuating nepotism and dynastic politics.

CM Yadav lambasted Sonia Gandhi's attempts to promote Rahul and Priyanka, as well as other leaders' efforts to prioritise family ties over meritocracy.

Addressing concerns raised by India Alliance members regarding saffronisation, CM Yadav staunchly defended the BJP's agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing India's enhanced global stature. He accused the Congress of divisive politics, alleging their intent to fragment the nation.

In a symbolic reference to mythology, Yadav compared the Congress to Shishupala, invoking Lord Krishna's decisive action. "Just as Lord Krishna wielded the Sudarshan chakra to curb Shishupala's transgressions, on the 13th, we shall sever their political ambitions," he declared.

Emphasizing BJP's electoral prospects, CM Yadav expressed confidence in securing a resounding victory, vowing to surpass previous mandates. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, BJP will triumph for the third consecutive time, with a resounding majority," he affirmed. Yadav reiterated his commitment to winning all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

The day culminated in an energetic roadshow through Khargone, showcasing BJP's unity and support. Accompanied by Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Patel, and other party stalwarts, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav rallied supporters, igniting enthusiasm for the upcoming elections.

