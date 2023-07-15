MP: CM To Inaugurate Micro-Irrigation Projects On Vikas Parv Today | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to inaugurate two micro-irrigation projects of Nimar region along with inauguration of state-wide ‘Vikas Parv’ on Sunday. The Vikas Parv would be run from July 16 to August 14.

Among the two micro-irrigation projects, one is the Nagalwadi Lift Irrigation Project, constructed at a cost of Rs 1173 crore.

The main objective of Nagalwadi Irrigation Project is to provide irrigation facilities to water-scare areas in upper reaches of Khargone and Segaon tehsil of Khargone, Thikri and Rajpur tehsil of Barwani district where the level of irrigation is much less.

The project would facilitate and provide irrigation facility to 50 villages in Barwani district and 74 villages in Khargone district.

The Nagalwadi Lift Irrigation Project would irrigate 18,720 acres of the district and a total of 124 villages will be benefitted in this project.

Under the project, pumping stations have been built in villages Brahmangaon, Ajandi, Barsalai, Bobalwadi and Rui in Barwani district and Bada and Lehku in Khargone district and small stations have been built for irrigation of farmers' fields through pipelines.

A number of villages such as Agalgaon, Amli, Baghad, Bajaj, Bakwadi, Balsamud, Bhorwada, Bhulgaon, Bobalwadi, Chotharia, Chitawal, Devla, Deonli, Ghatwa, Ghusgaon, Goalpura, Haldad, Indrapur, Jahoor, Julwania under Barwani would be benefitted.

On the other hand, Pati Lift Irrigation Project constructed at a cost of Rs 155.72 crore would irrigate 23 villages of Barwani and Pati tehsils. Pump houses have been built in Bijasan and Ghungshi villages.

In which 5,940 hectares of agricultural land of 23 villages of Barwani and Pati tehsils will be irrigated from Narmada water. Morkatta, Bijasan, Amlali, Bhavati, Babultad, Avalda, Bhamta, Nainpura, Sirsani, Pichhori and villages Chipiyakhedi, Ghughsi, Khajpur, Pospur, Semli, Bamnali under Barwani tehsil would be benefitted.