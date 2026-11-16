MP CM Mohan Yadav Virtually Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations In Ujjain On 'Paran' Day, Extends Greetings To Devotees |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually attended the Chhath Puja celebrations held at Vikram Sarovar Teerth in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday, Nov 16, the final day of the festival. He extended his greetings to people from Mithilanchal and Purvanchal, particularly those from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Addressing the gathering from Bhopal, Yadav said that Chhath Puja beautifully reflected India's rich culture and traditions.

लोक आस्था, श्रद्धा और सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजा कार्यक्रम में उज्जैन के विक्रम सरोवर घाट पर हुए आयोजन में वर्चुअली जुड़कर सभी श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दीं। छठी मैया और भगवान सूर्यदेव से प्रार्थना है कि सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, आरोग्य व खुशहाली का संचार हो एवं प्रदेश निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर रहे। जय छठी मैया! #UshaArghya #ChhathMahaparv #ChhathPuja #SuryaUpasana — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 16, 2026

CM Highlights Importance Of Chhath Puja

The Chief Minister said that Chhath was a unique festival in which devotees worshipped both the setting and rising sun. He said that the sun's energy gave strength to life, while water was the source of all living beings.

He also praised women from Mithilanchal and Purvanchal for observing the difficult 36-hour fast with dedication and faith. He said that the prayers and determination of women acted as a protective shield for their families.

"Chhath Puja offers a living glimpse of our culture," Yadav said.

CM Praises Development Of Vikram Sarovar Ghats

Yadav expressed happiness over the development of the ghats at Vikram Sarovar over the past year.

He said that Ujjain was changing rapidly and witnessing major development. He also remarked that the city's transformation was so significant that even local residents sometimes found it difficult to recognise familiar routes.

He congratulated the devotees and wished them happiness and prosperity on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Officials Appreciate Development Work

Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalawati Yadav said that Vikram Sarovar had undergone a major transformation within a year. She also extended her greetings to people celebrating Chhath Puja.

Collector Raushan Kumar Singh said that the development of the site within a year was possible because of the Chief Minister's determination and efforts.

City BJP President Sanjay Agrawal also praised the development work and said that the construction of ghats and a bridge at the site was a matter of pride for Ujjain.

Several Dignitaries Attend Celebrations

The programme was attended by Municipal Corporation Chairperson Kalawati Yadav, City BJP President Sanjay Agrawal, Collector Raushan Kumar Singh, Vikram University Vice-Chancellor Arpan Bhardwaj, Mukesh Patel, Paresh Kulkarni, Gajendra Khatri and Anand Khinchi.