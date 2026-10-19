MP CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Simhastha 2028 Preparations In Ujjain, Directs Officials To Complete Development Works On Time | VIDEO | X \ Mohan Yadav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday held a review meeting regarding preparations and ongoing development works for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain, directing officials to ensure better facilities for devotees, smooth movement and timely completion of all projects.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of construction works and emphasised the need for efficient planning to accommodate the large number of pilgrims expected to visit the city during Simhastha.

आज उज्जैन में स्थानीय विधायकगण एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ सिंहस्थ-2028 की तैयारियों की समीक्षा कर सभी निर्माण कार्य निर्धारित समय-सीमा में पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि सड़क चौड़ीकरण से प्रभावित व्यापारियों के हितों का ध्यान रखते हुए वैकल्पिक बाजारों का व्यवस्थित विकास एवं बर्तन बाजार तथा सोना-चांदी के व्यापारियों के पुनर्वास की कार्ययोजना तैयार करें। सिंहस्थ से संबंधित लंबित स्वीकृतियां नवंबर माह में प्राप्त करें तथा सिंहस्थ मेला कार्यालय, कलेक्ट्रेट एवं सिंहस्थ सेल में आवश्यक अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों की पदस्थापना इसी सप्ताह सुनिश्चित की जाए। श्रद्धालुओं के ठहरने के लिए स्कूलों, कॉलेजों एवं सांदीपनि विद्यालयों में आवश्यक सुविधाओं के विकास की योजना बनाने तथा घट्टिया, तराना एवं आसपास के क्षेत्रों में टेंट सिटी व होल्डिंग एरिया विकसित करने की संभावनाओं पर कार्य करने के निर्देश भी दिए। किसानों एवं सामाजिक संस्थाओं को भी टेंट सिटी विकसित करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाए, ताकि श्रद्धालुओं को पर्याप्त आवासीय सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हो सकें। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 19, 2026

Facilities For 30 - 40 Crore Pilgrims

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, “Today, we reviewed the development works for the upcoming Simhastha in Ujjain. Simhastha is not just the biggest fair in the country but in the world. Keeping its basic requirements in mind, we are working to ensure that the approximately 30 to 40 crore pilgrims expected to visit Ujjain receive all essential facilities and are able to take their holy dip and participate in other religious activities without any difficulty.”

He said the government was focusing on creating permanent infrastructure so that the benefits of the development works would continue even after the event. The preparations are being undertaken keeping in mind the needs of Ujjain district, the division and the state as a whole.

सिंहस्थ-2028 की तैयारियों एवं विकास कार्यों की अब हर महीने समीक्षा की जाएगी... https://t.co/YEjVXy3EKn — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 19, 2026

Religious Tourism Sees Significant Growth

The Chief Minister also highlighted the growth in religious tourism in Madhya Pradesh, stating that the number of pilgrims visiting religious destinations had increased nearly 16-fold over the past three years.

“I am pleased that the number of pilgrims visiting religious destinations has increased nearly 16 times over the past three years. This is a matter of great satisfaction for us. Following the development of Mahakal Lok in 2022, the footfall in Ujjain has increased significantly, and the city is emerging as a model for many other places,” the CM said.

He added that the government had also reviewed facilities related to transportation, educational institutions, the airport and other airport-linked infrastructure to meet future requirements.

Monthly Review Of Preparations

The Chief Minister further directed officials to identify and approve the necessary requirements for the event and announced that the progress of preparations would now be reviewed every month.

“Keeping present-day requirements in mind, we have also conducted a detailed review of educational institutions, transportation facilities, the airport and other infrastructure-related works connected with the airport. After approving the necessary requirements for the future in consultation with the concerned officials, we will now begin reviewing the progress every month. I once again urge everyone involved in preparing for this event, along with the administrative officials, to plan efficiently and ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timeframe,” the CM added.

CM Extends Dussehra Greetings

Additionally, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Navami and Dussehra.

He said ministers, including himself, would participate in Dussehra celebrations and weapon worship ceremonies at different locations across the state, adding that the government should be part of the celebrations observed by society.

“In our state, Dussehra is celebrated at police lines across various locations. When society celebrates the festival, the government should also be a part of these celebrations. With this sentiment, all ministers, including myself, will participate in Shastra Puja (weapon worship) at different locations across the state,” the CM added.