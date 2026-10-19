MP's Ujjain Mahakalpuram Project Gets ₹1.25 Crore Boost As CM Mohan Yadav Lays Foundation For CBSE School | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said ideal schools would play a key role in instilling values in the new generation and ensuring equal educational opportunities for all. He said schools should promote equality rather than become places of personal pride or humiliation.

“Schools should not be places for personal pride or humiliation, but institutions where everyone receives education on an equal footing,” Yadav said, adding that a new generation of Krishnas and Sudamas would emerge from Ujjain, carrying forward the city's rich educational tradition.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 'bhoomi pujan' and foundation stone-laying ceremony of the multipurpose Mahakalpuram project, being developed by Vidya Bharati's Manav Bal Kalyan Samiti at Jiyapura in Ujjain on Sunday evening.

Yadav said a new chapter in the city's educational development was beginning on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami'. Two Saraswati Shishu Mandirs are already functioning in Ujjain under the Madhya Pradesh Board, while the upcoming project will provide education according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum.

The Chief Minister also announced an additional allocation of Rs 1.25 crore for the project, over and above the Rs 75 lakh sanctioned earlier.

Addressing the gathering, Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya praised Vidya Bharati for promoting the all-round development of children. Recalling his own education at a Saraswati Shishu Mandir, he said the institution focused on inculcating good conduct, values and morality among students.

Earlier, Yadav performed the 'bhoomi pujan' and laid the foundation stone for the Mahakalpuram project.

Vidya Bharati regional organising secretary Akhilesh Mishra, Sant Shyam Giri, also known as Radhe-Radhe Baba, mayor Mukesh Tatwal, MP Housing Board chairman Om Jain, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Ravi Solanki, Simhastha Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal and several others attended the ceremony.