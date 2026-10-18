 Indore Dentists Take To Streets For 'One Nation, One Association' Campaign, Seek Greater Professional Unity
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Indore Dentists Take To Streets For 'One Nation, One Association' Campaign, Seek Greater Professional Unity

Dentists and postgraduate students in Indore organised an awareness rally supporting the 'One Nation, One Association' campaign. The IACDE initiative seeks to unite endodontists nationwide and strengthen professional cooperation. MLA Golu Shukla flagged off the rally from Government College of Dentistry, while principal Dr Jaya Joshi praised the initiative.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Indore Dentists Take To Streets For 'One Nation, One Association' Campaign, Seek Greater Professional Unity
Indore Dentists Take To Streets For 'One Nation, One Association' Campaign, Seek Greater Professional Unity | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Indian Association of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (IACDE) took out an awareness rally from Government College of Dentistry in support of the ‘One Nation, One Association’ campaign.

MLA Golu Shukla flagged off the rally, which saw participation from heads of conservative dentistry and endodontics departments, dentists and postgraduate students from dental colleges and institutions across the city.

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Organisers said the campaign aims to bring endodontists from across the country onto a common platform and promote the spirit of unity in diversity.

Dentists and postgraduate students participating in the rally expressed their support for greater unity and coordination within the profession and the association.

Government College of Dentistry principal Dr Jaya Joshi appreciated the initiative taken by IACDE and said such programmes could help strengthen professional cooperation among specialists.

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