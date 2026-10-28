MP CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Blackbuck Rescue Operation Being Conducted By South African Team In Shajapur | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Blackbuck Rescue Operation In Shajapur To Protect Farmers’ Crops | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inspected a wildlife capture and translocation operation at Kulmankhedi village in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. The operation aims to protect farmers’ crops from damage caused by blackbucks and nilgai.

The Chief Minister reached the site at around 8 am and spent nearly an hour observing the rescue process. He interacted with a team of South African wildlife experts and learned about the methods being used to safely capture and relocate the animals.

आज शाजापुर जिले के रंथभंवर गांव पहुंचकर कृष्णमृगों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाने के लिए चलाए जा रहे रेस्क्यू अभियान के द्वितीय चरण का अवलोकन किया और वन विभाग एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से अभियान की प्रगति व व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। अब तक 1236 से अधिक कृष्णमृग और सैंकड़ों नीलगायों का सुरक्षित रेस्क्यू किया गया है। शाजापुर में किसानों की समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए सरकार ने पिछले साल बोमा पद्धति से कृष्णमृग एवं नील गाय का रेस्क्यू अभियान शुरू किया है, जिससे वन्यप्राणियों का जीवन तथा हमारे किसान भाइयों के खेत दोनों सुरक्षित रहें। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 28, 2026

The operation is being carried out using the boma method, a technique used to guide wild animals into a designated enclosure before transporting them to another location.

#WATCH | Shajapur: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "So far, 1,236 blackbucks have been caught and released in Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar, forest area of Sheopur and Veerangana Durgavati Reserve Forest for protection of farmers' crops. On the strength of the success of this project of ours, many states of the country and other countries too will adopt it." — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

1,236 Blackbucks Relocated So Far

Speaking about the initiative, Yadav said that 1,236 blackbucks had been captured and released in different protected and forest areas, including Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar, the forests of Sheopur and Veerangana Durgavati Reserve Forest.

Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, “Kisan Kalyan Year is being observed across the state. To protect farmers’ crops from wild animals, particularly blackbucks and nilgai, our government has brought a special team from South Africa. Using the Boma method, the team safely captures the animals and relocates them while ensuring that they are not injured or harmed. I am satisfied that last year, for the first time in South Asia, a rescue operation using the Boma method with helicopter support was launched in our state. So far, around 1,236 blackbucks have been captured and are being relocated to the forests of Kuno..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

The operation has been launched under the state government's ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ initiative to reduce crop damage caused by blackbucks and nilgai.

The Chief Minister said that protecting farmers' crops was important and praised the Forest Department team for its efforts. He also expressed hope that the project's success would encourage other states in India and other countries to adopt the same method.

प्रदेश सरकार निरंतर जनकल्याणकारी कार्यों को आगे बढ़ा रही है। किसान कल्याण, युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के साथ ही प्रकृति एवं वन्यजीवों के संरक्षण की दिशा में भी निरंतर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। किसानों की फसलों को वन्यजीवों से होने वाले नुकसान से बचाने के लिए अफ्रीकी बोमा पद्धति के माध्यम से नीलगाय और काले हिरणों को सुरक्षित रूप से आरक्षित वन क्षेत्रों में पहुंचाया जा रहा है : CM @DrMohanYadav51 #CMMadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradesh — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) October 28, 2026

#WATCH | Shajapur | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inspects the blackbuck capture and translocation operation in Shajapur https://t.co/CflWv7GUVQ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

Helicopters and 11 Trucks Used

Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviews the ongoing blackbuck rescue operation, in which a South African team is rescuing deer that damage farmers’ crops using the Boma method. https://t.co/QfeJea58zV — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2026

Yadav said the operation was being conducted with the help of helicopters, making it the first such initiative in South Asia, according to his statement.

Eleven trucks have been arranged to transport the captured animals safely to their designated locations.

Under the operation, blackbucks and nilgai are being gathered using the boma method and then moved in transport vehicles to selected forest areas.

The involvement of South African experts is aimed at ensuring that the animals are captured and relocated safely.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the wildlife experts and forest officials, expressing confidence that the project would help reduce crop damage while ensuring the safe relocation of wild animals.