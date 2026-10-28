MP CM Mohan Yadav Inspects Blackbuck Rescue Operation Being Conducted By South African Team In Shajapur | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inspected a wildlife capture and translocation operation at Kulmankhedi village in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh. The operation aims to protect farmers’ crops from damage caused by blackbucks and nilgai.
The Chief Minister reached the site at around 8 am and spent nearly an hour observing the rescue process. He interacted with a team of South African wildlife experts and learned about the methods being used to safely capture and relocate the animals.
The operation is being carried out using the boma method, a technique used to guide wild animals into a designated enclosure before transporting them to another location.
1,236 Blackbucks Relocated So Far
Speaking about the initiative, Yadav said that 1,236 blackbucks had been captured and released in different protected and forest areas, including Kuno National Park, Gandhi Sagar, the forests of Sheopur and Veerangana Durgavati Reserve Forest.
The operation has been launched under the state government's ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ initiative to reduce crop damage caused by blackbucks and nilgai.
The Chief Minister said that protecting farmers' crops was important and praised the Forest Department team for its efforts. He also expressed hope that the project's success would encourage other states in India and other countries to adopt the same method.
Helicopters and 11 Trucks Used
Yadav said the operation was being conducted with the help of helicopters, making it the first such initiative in South Asia, according to his statement.
Eleven trucks have been arranged to transport the captured animals safely to their designated locations.
Under the operation, blackbucks and nilgai are being gathered using the boma method and then moved in transport vehicles to selected forest areas.
The involvement of South African experts is aimed at ensuring that the animals are captured and relocated safely.
The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the wildlife experts and forest officials, expressing confidence that the project would help reduce crop damage while ensuring the safe relocation of wild animals.