MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches ₹85 Crore Maa Baglamukhi Devi Lok Project In Agar Malwa, 108-Foot Temple Spire And 220 Yagya Halls Planned | FP photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday performed bhoomi pujan for the first phase of the Maa Baglamukhi Devi Lok project in Nalkheda, Agar Malwa district, at a cost of over Rs 85 crore. The project aims to strengthen religious tourism, improve facilities for devotees and promote economic development in the region ahead of Simhastha 2028.

108-foot temple spire, 220 yagya halls planned

The project will give the temple complex a grand religious appearance, featuring a 108-foot-high temple spire, a corridor for devotees and 220 yagya halls for religious rituals. The complex will also include a cowshed, four grand entrance gates, parking facilities and a boundary wall.

The proposed facilities aim to improve the movement of devotees and provide better arrangements for religious ceremonies, particularly during festivals such as 'Navratri', when the temple attracts large crowds.

Road projects to improve connectivity

Yadav added that infrastructure development is aimed at improving access to the temple. He referred to the four-lane road connecting Agar and Jhalawar via Susner, a proposed new four-lane route from Amla to Nalkheda and the construction of a major bridge near the temple. These projects are expected to make travel easier for pilgrims and improve connectivity to the religious destination.

Tourism, employment expected to grow

Yadav said the Maa Baglamukhi Temple, one of the prominent centres associated with the ten Mahavidyas, holds significant religious and spiritual importance. Devotees from across the country visit the ancient shrine for worship and spiritual practices.

The development of Devi Lok is expected to increase tourist arrivals and benefit local traders, hotels, restaurants and transport operators. The project could also create employment opportunities and support the local economy.

Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, MP Rodmal Nagar, MLA Bhairav Singh Bapu, other public representatives, officials and devotees attended the bhoomi pujan ceremony.