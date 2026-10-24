MP CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹2,387 Crore Irrigation Project In Dhar; Transfers ₹317 Crore Crop Insurance To Farmers | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the ₹2,387.60 crore Narmada-Jhabua-Petlawad-Thandla-Sardarpur Micro Irrigation Project at a programme held in Sardarpur, Dhar district, on Saturday. The project has been developed to provide irrigation facilities to more than 57,000 hectares of agricultural land across 260 villages in Dhar and Jhabua districts. Around 70,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the project.

During the programme, CM Yadav also transferred ₹317.86 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Rabi 2025-26 season into farmers' bank accounts.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth around ₹188 crore.

आज सरदारपुर, धार में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में ₹2,387.60 करोड़ की लागत वाली 'नर्मदा-झाबुआ-पेटलावद-थांदला-सरदारपुर माइक्रो उद्वहन सिंचाई परियोजना' का लोकार्पण किया एवं 'प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना' अंतर्गत रबी वर्ष 2025–26 के लिए अन्नदाताओं के खातों में ₹317.86 करोड़ की फसल बीमा राशि का अंतरण किया। इस अवसर पर माननीय केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री श्रीमती @savitrii4bjp जी एवं प्रदेश सरकार में माननीय कैबिनेट मंत्री श्री @KailashOnline जी उपस्थित रहे। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 24, 2026

260 Villages Covered Under Project

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said the irrigation project would benefit farmers in Dhar and Jhabua districts by improving water availability for agriculture.

The project covers 66 villages in Dhar district and 194 villages in Jhabua district. It has been designed to provide irrigation facilities to more than 57,000 hectares of agricultural land.

The Chief Minister said the project would also help improve drinking water availability and meet industrial water requirements in the region.

धार- झाबुआ से अब पलायन करने की जरूरत नहीं है। नर्मदा-झाबुआ-पेटलावद-थांदला-सरदारपुर माइक्रो उद्वहन सिंचाई परियोजना से धार और झाबुआ जिले के 57,422 हेक्टेयर में सिंचाई होगी। https://t.co/pBhmo76spC — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 24, 2026

Crop Insurance Amount Transferred

CM Yadav transferred ₹317.86 crore in crop insurance payments covering around 16.70 lakh farmer applications under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The amount was transferred through a single click for the Rabi 2025-26 season.

Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, state ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Nirmala Bhuria, MP Anita Nagar Singh Chouhan, Dhar MLA Neena Verma and Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal attended the programme.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव द्वारा सरदारपुर, जिला धार में नर्मदा-झाबुआ-पेटलावद-थांदला-सरदारपुर माइक्रो उद्वहन सिंचाई परियोजना का लोकार्पण एवं विभिन्न विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन तथा उद्घाटन https://t.co/RuWYlG2wzO — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 24, 2026

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी का आज सरदारपुर, जिला धार आगमन पर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने आत्मीय स्वागत किया। https://t.co/TjNjZV3OvL — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) October 24, 2026

MLA Raised Farmers' Demands

During the programme, Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal raised several demands concerning farmers and local development.

He urged the state government to review the villages that had been left out of the irrigation project and include them in the scheme.

Grewal also demanded the construction of a sports stadium in Sardarpur to encourage local women athletes, including football player Jyoti Chauhan.

He further demanded that water be supplied from Mahi Dam to Kalikirai.

Highlighting the low rainfall in Dhar district, Grewal urged the government to declare the district drought-affected and provide relief to farmers.