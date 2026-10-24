MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Blue Revolution, Targets 10 Lakh Tonnes Fish Production In 3 Years With 1 Lakh Cage Cultures | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh would double its fishery production and usher in a blue revolution by linking water bodies with investment, innovation and exports.

He said water bodies would be developed as sources of multiple incomes, while the fisheries sector would be linked with the food processing industry.

He was addressing the National Fisheries Investors and Exporters Conclave 2026 organised at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on Friday. He added that under the new fisheries policy, a target of setting up 1 lakh cage cultures has been set.

Chief secretary Ashok Barnwal informed the gathering that the state's fishery production stood at 4.45 lakh tonnes. The state has taken a pledge to increase it to 10 lakh tonnes in the next three years. Every year, investment of Rs 5,000 crore will increase in this field.

Meanwhile, a buyers-sellers meet was attended by representatives of fish processing companies and officials of the Ocean Product Export Development Authority.

India world's second-largest fish producer: Union minister

Union minister for animal husbandry and dairy Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh pointed out that India had become the world's second-largest fish producer. In 2014, fishery production was a mere 95.7 lakh tonnes and after 11 years, production increased by 106% to reach 198 lakh tonnes.

The central government is promoting fisheries and its production worth has reached Rs 62,408 crore. India is now exporting fishery products to 130 countries, the Union minister added.

Union Minister of State for animal husbandry and dairy Professor SP Singh emphasised that Madhya Pradesh would play an important role in increasing farmers' income through fisheries.

It is gifted with big rivers such as Narmada and Kshipra and has many big dams. The setting up of 1 lakh cages in Indira Sagar dam will become an exemplary example in the country.