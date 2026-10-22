MP Aims To Emerge As Global Hub For Chemicals, Petrochemicals Sector, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Invites Investors For GIS 2027 | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the state was poised to emerge as a major global destination for the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, highlighting significant investment opportunities in allied sectors at the inaugural session of INDIA CHEM 2026 in Mumbai.

Yadav also emphasised the state's infrastructure, resource availability and investor-friendly policies. He invited domestic and international investors to explore Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential and participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for January 2027.

आज मुंबई प्रवास के दौरान प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपति एवं आदित्य बिड़ला समूह के अध्यक्ष श्री कुमार मंगलम बिड़ला जी से आत्मीय भेंट हुई। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने मध्‍यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली स्थित हिंडाल्को इंडस्ट्रीज में ₹22 हजार करोड़ के नवीन निवेश का प्रस्ताव दिया। राज्य में निवेश की विभिन्न संभावनाओं एवं अवसरों को लेकर भी विस्तृत चर्चा हुई तथा उन्हें GIS 2027 के लिए आमंत्रित किया। @AdityaBirlaGrp — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 22, 2026

Global Investors Summit 2027"Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading global hub for chemicals and petrochemicals, offering significant investment opportunities in petrochemicals, fertilisers, speciality chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The state government extends full support to investors through a transparent, streamlined and industry-friendly investment system," the Chief Minister said at the inaugural session of the three-day, 14th biennial INDIA CHEM 2026.

Yadav added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of taking the turnover of businesses related to chemicals and fertilisers to $1 trillion by 2040. To achieve this goal, state governments across the country are working in close coordination with the Centre while encouraging healthy competition.

पेट्रोकेमिकल्स, फर्टिलाइजर्स और दवा निर्माण के क्षेत्र में मध्यप्रदेश में अनेक अवसर... आज मुंबई में माननीय केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण तथा रसायन एवं उर्वरक मंत्री श्री @JPNadda जी की उपस्थिति में 'India Chem 2026' के उद्घाटन सत्र में सम्मिलित होकर विचार साझा किए। मध्यप्रदेश में पेट्रोकेमिकल्स, फर्टिलाइजर्स, विभिन्न प्रकार के रसायनों और दवा निर्माण के क्षेत्र में अपार संभावनाएं हैं। पिछले पौने तीन वर्षों में प्रदेश को 34 लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के निवेश प्रस्ताव प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिनमें करीब 12 लाख करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के प्रस्ताव धरातल पर उतर चुके हैं। हमारी सरकार निवेशकों को सरल, पारदर्शी व्यवस्था के साथ हर आवश्यक सुविधा, सहयोग और सुरक्षा देने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित उद्योगपतियों एवं निवेशकों को वर्ष 2027 में भोपाल में होने वाले 'ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट' के लिए आमंत्रित भी किया। इस अवसर पर महाराष्ट्र के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी, ओडिशा के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @MohanMOdisha जी, माननीय केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री श्रीमती @AnupriyaSPatel जी, FICCI के पदाधिकारीगण एवं अन्य गणमान्यजन उपस्थित रहे। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 22, 2026

"Madhya Pradesh offers numerous opportunities for the manufacturing of petrochemicals, petro-polymers, fertilisers, various chemicals and pharmaceuticals. We have established a very simple, streamlined and transparent system to facilitate investment in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister further said the state government was fully prepared to provide all necessary facilities, support, cooperation and security to investors interested in the chemicals and fertilisers sectors.

Highlighting Bina's emergence as a major centre for petrochemical industries, Yadav said Modi had performed the bhoomi pujan for a downstream petrochemical unit in Bina, Sagar district, involving an investment of approximately Rs50,000 crore. The unit is expected to produce over 22 lakh tonnes of petrochemical products annually.

Yadav also urged oil companies to explore opportunities for setting up polymer processing and distribution facilities in and around Bina.

He highlighted the state's plastic parks at Tamot in Raisen district, spread across 121 acres, and Bilaua in Gwalior district, spread across 93 acres. These facilities will support polymer processing and the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The PM MITRA textile park in Dhar district is expected to create opportunities for textiles, polymers, chemicals and allied industries.

Additionally, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had received investment proposals worth more than Rs34 lakh crore over nearly three years, of which proposals worth around Rs12 lakh crore had moved towards on-ground implementation.

The Chief Minister also held one-to-one meetings with industry representatives from the textiles, higher education, artificial intelligence, chemicals and fertilisers, and pharmaceutical sectors. He invited them to establish new units and expand existing operations in Madhya Pradesh.