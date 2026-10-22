MP Aims To Emerge As Global Hub For Chemicals, Petrochemicals Sector, Says CM Mohan Yadav; Invites Investors For GIS 2027 | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said the state was poised to emerge as a major global destination for the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, highlighting significant investment opportunities in allied sectors at the inaugural session of INDIA CHEM 2026 in Mumbai.
Yadav also emphasised the state's infrastructure, resource availability and investor-friendly policies. He invited domestic and international investors to explore Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential and participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for January 2027.
Global Investors Summit 2027"Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading global hub for chemicals and petrochemicals, offering significant investment opportunities in petrochemicals, fertilisers, speciality chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The state government extends full support to investors through a transparent, streamlined and industry-friendly investment system," the Chief Minister said at the inaugural session of the three-day, 14th biennial INDIA CHEM 2026.
Yadav added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set a target of taking the turnover of businesses related to chemicals and fertilisers to $1 trillion by 2040. To achieve this goal, state governments across the country are working in close coordination with the Centre while encouraging healthy competition.
"Madhya Pradesh offers numerous opportunities for the manufacturing of petrochemicals, petro-polymers, fertilisers, various chemicals and pharmaceuticals. We have established a very simple, streamlined and transparent system to facilitate investment in the state," he said.
The Chief Minister further said the state government was fully prepared to provide all necessary facilities, support, cooperation and security to investors interested in the chemicals and fertilisers sectors.
Highlighting Bina's emergence as a major centre for petrochemical industries, Yadav said Modi had performed the bhoomi pujan for a downstream petrochemical unit in Bina, Sagar district, involving an investment of approximately Rs50,000 crore. The unit is expected to produce over 22 lakh tonnes of petrochemical products annually.
Yadav also urged oil companies to explore opportunities for setting up polymer processing and distribution facilities in and around Bina.
He highlighted the state's plastic parks at Tamot in Raisen district, spread across 121 acres, and Bilaua in Gwalior district, spread across 93 acres. These facilities will support polymer processing and the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The PM MITRA textile park in Dhar district is expected to create opportunities for textiles, polymers, chemicals and allied industries.
Additionally, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had received investment proposals worth more than Rs34 lakh crore over nearly three years, of which proposals worth around Rs12 lakh crore had moved towards on-ground implementation.
The Chief Minister also held one-to-one meetings with industry representatives from the textiles, higher education, artificial intelligence, chemicals and fertilisers, and pharmaceutical sectors. He invited them to establish new units and expand existing operations in Madhya Pradesh.