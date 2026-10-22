CM Mohan Yadav, State BJP President, Meets Accident Victims At AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Yadav and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal visited AIIMS Bhopal on Wednesday to meet people who were injured in road accidents in Rajasthan's Kota and near Sheetala Mata Temple in Gwalior. He assured them of the best possible medical treatment.

A major road accident had occurred in Rajasthan's Kota on October 17 in which residents of Betul district sustained injuries. At present, 14 injured are undergoing treatment.

On October 18, an out-of-control truck crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetala Mata Temple in Gwalior. Among the injured, two critical patients were airlifted to AIIMS Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

Gwalior Sheetla Mata Temple Truck Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Meets 11 Bereaved Families, Assures Air Ambulance

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met 11 bereaved families of the Sheetla Mata Temple accident victims in Gwalior on Monday. He assured the families whose members are admitted to hospital that an air ambulance would also be arranged, if required, for critically injured patients.

During the hospital visit, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also accompanied the CM.

“Union Minister Scindia ji, our MPs, MLAs, and I met the injured patients. Our priority is to ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment. We have told the authorities that even if an air ambulance is required, there should be no hesitation in arranging one,” he said.