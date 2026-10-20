Cheaper Tickets, Empty Coaches! Bhopal Metro Struggles With Just 500 Daily Passengers Despite Discounts | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro train is not getting enough passengers even after its management has offered a 30% concession on return tickets and 35% concession on group tickets. This has left Metro management in a fix.

Metro Rail Corporation managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said that the response of passengers in the wake of the concession given on tickets was not overwhelming.

The footfall of passengers remains almost unchanged. On average, about 500 passengers are using the Metro train.

On September 9, Metro train management offered concessions on Metro tickets under various categories.

Earlier, group tickets were given to a group of a minimum of eight passengers. But under the new changes, it was decided that group tickets will be issued to a group of at least two persons.

Metro phase 1 work to be completed by 2028-29

According to Metro management, phase 1 comprising a 31 km route has been expedited. The target is to complete it by 2028-29.

Once this corridor is completed, footfall of Metro trains will increase. In the present situation, footfall of passengers is less due to small corridor, which is between Subhash Nagar depot to AIIMS.

Tunnel boring machines make steady progress

The work of both tunnel boring machines (TBMs) is underway. The first TBM has dug the tunnel up to 400 metres against the target of 500 metres.

This tunnel is being dug between the old railway station and Pul Patra. The second TBM is also digging the parallel tunnel. Its digging work has reached 350 metres against the target of 500 metres.