Diwali's Toxic Leftovers! Bhopal To Send Over 1 Tonne Of Firecracker Waste To Pithampur For Scientific Disposal

Diwali's Toxic Leftovers! Bhopal To Send Over 1 Tonne Of Firecracker Waste To Pithampur | Caricature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The hazardous waste generated by firecrackers during Diwali will be collected separately across all 85 wards of Bhopal and transported to Pithampur for scientific disposal. Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has rolled out a coordinated plan to prevent environmental pollution and protect public health.

The initiative follows the National Green Tribunal’s October 13 hearing on pollution control during festive celebrations. The tribunal sought compliance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, state rules and Supreme Court orders on firecracker use and pollution control. It also directed the authorities to submit detailed replies by November 18.

Bhopal generates more than 1,000 kg of firecracker waste during Diwali, on average. The MPPCB is coordinating with Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), police and district administration to ensure proper collection, transportation and disposal of the waste.

Three-tier collection & disposal system

Under the plan, BMC waste collection vehicles will carry dedicated red bags or separate compartments for firecracker waste.

The collected material will be stored separately at garbage transfer stations before being transported in specialised, covered containers by a contracted waste management agency to a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) in Pithampur.

The waste will undergo scientific treatment, including high-temperature incineration or disposal at an authorised hazardous-waste landfill.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure that firecracker remnants are not burned in the open or mixed with regular municipal waste. Firecracker residue can contain harmful substances and improper disposal can contaminate soil and groundwater, while partially burnt crackers can trigger fires in waste collection vehicles and dumping yards.

Fogging, water spraying to continue

Anticipating a post-Diwali spike in air pollution, authorities will use smog guns and fogging machines to spray water along major roads and busy intersections.

Major water fountains across the city will also be kept operational round the clock to help settle airborne dust particles, including PM10 and PM2.5.

BMC teams will conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, urging residents to keep firecracker remnants separate from wet and dry household waste.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Aman Mishra told Free Press that BMC chief engineer Santosh Gupta had been appointed officer-in-charge of the matter. The BMC is coordinating with all authorities concerned to ensure plan implementation as per court directions, said Mishra.