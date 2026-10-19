Bhopal Traffic Diversion On Dussehra: Heavy Vehicles Banned From 2 PM On October 20, Routes Changed Near Ravan Dahan Grounds |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic arrangements in Bhopal will change on Tuesday, October 20, due to Dussehra celebrations, Ravan Dahan programmes and the Shri Ram Vijay Rath Yatra. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city from 2 pm, while traffic diversions will be introduced after 5 pm as required.

According to traffic police, Ravan Dahan programmes will be organised at 18 major grounds, while processions will be taken out at around 50 to 60 locations across the city.

Heavy Vehicle Entry Restricted

Heavy vehicles will be stopped at Khajuri Bypass, Mubarakpur Square, Lambakheda Bypass, Chopadakala Bypass, Patel Nagar, Bhanpur, Best Price, Karond Square, Lalghati, Prabhat Petrol Pump Square, Subhash Nagar Railway Crossing, Jinsi Square, Habibganj Naka, Suraj Nagar and Misrod 11 Mile.

Traffic Changes Near Chhola Ground

Only light vehicles and 2-wheelers carrying visitors to the Ravan Dahan programme will be allowed from Bhanpur Square towards Chhola Dussehra Ground.

Vehicles heading towards Nadra Bus Stand and DIG Bungalow can use alternative routes through Best Price, Krishi Upaj Mandi, JP Nagar or Chhola Underbridge.

Buses arriving from Vidisha and Berasia will be allowed only up to Bhanpur Square or Best Price Tiraha after 6 pm.

Restrictions During Rath Yatra

The Shri Ram Vijay Rath Yatra will begin from Banke Bihari Temple on Marwari Road and pass through Chintaman Square, Sultania Road, Chowki Chowk, Ghoda Nakkas and Nadra Bus Stand before reaching Chhola Ground.

Traffic towards Nadra from Bhopal Talkies Square and Alpana Tiraha will be stopped when the procession reaches Nadra.

Parking has been arranged near the railway warehouse, Timber Market and stadium.

Diversions Near BHEL Ground

Traffic congestion is expected near Chetak Bridge, Anna Nagar, Career College, BHEL Gate No. 6 and Hema School.

Vehicles travelling towards Awadhpuri can use Anna Nagar, Habibganj Masjid Tiraha and Jawaharlal Nehru Rose Garden.

Morning Processions To Affect Traffic

Traffic congestion is expected between 8 am and 2 pm in Ashoka Garden, Chhola, Shahjahanabad, Kotwali, Talaiya, Budhwara, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj.

Major Ravan Dahan programmes will be held at Chhola, BHEL, Jamboree Ground, TT Nagar, Kolar, Shahpura, Bairagarh and other locations.

Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes and designated parking areas.

Traffic Helpline: 0755-2677340