MP CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Grief Over Death Of Four In Ujjain Hotel Accident, Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday expressed grief over the deaths of four people in an accident while cleaning a chamber at a private hotel in Ujjain, his home district, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yadav said the incident was extremely painful and prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families to bear the loss.

The Chief Minister also directed the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the four deceased.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav tweets, "The news of the tragic demise of four individuals in an accident that occurred during the cleaning of a chamber in a private hotel in Ujjain is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued from the state government to provide financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased. I pray to Baba Mahakal that the departed souls be granted a place at his divine feet and that the grieving families be bestowed with the strength to endure this profound sorrow. Om Shanti!" — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Four Die After Inhaling Suspected Toxic Gas

The accident occurred late on Saturday night at Hotel Shri Ganga on Dewas Road in Ujjain, where four people allegedly died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a chamber used to collect waste generated by the hotel's sweets and dairy products unit.

According to preliminary information, two people initially entered the chamber for cleaning but fell unconscious. Two others subsequently went inside in an attempt to rescue them but were also overcome by the suspected toxic gas.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Four hotel employees died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases while cleaning an underground waste chamber at Hotel Shri Ganga on Dewas Road in Ujjain on Saturday night. Two others who attempted to rescue them also fell ill and were hospitalised. https://t.co/1MqclMSSp4 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh, Nitin and Wahid, all residents of Ujjain, and Manoj Meena, a resident of Jhalawar in Rajasthan.

Rescue personnel faced difficulties in retrieving the victims from the chamber. A portion of the structure was cut open to pull them out.

Police personnel also attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but the four could not be saved. Two other people involved in the rescue effort were also affected and taken to a hospital, according to preliminary reports.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Four workers died and one was seriously injured after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank at Hotel Shriganga. Three police personnel were also injured during the rescue operation. https://t.co/moeu4yWnlS — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Police Probe Possible Safety Lapses

Police are investigating whether safety protocols were followed, whether gas levels were checked before the workers entered the chamber, and whether they were provided with the necessary safety equipment.

The role of the hotel management and possible negligence are also under scrutiny.

Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem and investigation reports, police officials said.