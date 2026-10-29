MP's Morena Cheetah Shooting Death Triggers High-Level Central Probe After Five Pellets Found In 19-Month-Old Animal, Wildlife Activist Seeks CBI Investigation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Centre has deputed a high-level team to investigate the death of a 19-month-old male cheetah shot by unidentified persons in Morena's territorial forest area.

The team comprises the inspector general of forests, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), additional director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and WCCB regional deputy director.

It will examine security protocols, monitoring systems and protection measures to prevent similar incidents. The team will coordinate with the Special Task Force (STF) constituted by the state government.

Sources said investigators were focusing on villages surrounding the incident site, identifying firearm owners and gathering information about possible suspects.

Wildlife activist seeks CBI probe

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has petitioned the Jabalpur High Court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the cheetah's death.

He alleged repeated security lapses, citing the 2025 arrest of a Rajasthani gang for killing a leopard and tiger in Kuno.

He also referred to Agra police busting a gang in 2026 allegedly responsible for killing 10 leopards at different locations, including Morena.

Talking to Free Press, Dubey demanded suspension of Kuno National Park field director Uttam Sharma and district forest officer Thirukural, besides a CBI investigation.

Five pellets recovered

The 19-month-old cheetah was found injured in Morena's territorial forest on Oct 25. It was rescued and shifted to a veterinary facility in Jabalpur for treatment.

During surgery, veterinarians found five pellets lodged inside its body. The cheetah died on Tuesday morning. This is the first reported incident of a cheetah being killed by gunfire.