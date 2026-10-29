Dewas Spurious Liquor Case: Congress Leader’s Son Arrested For ‘Supplying’ Chemical To Illicit Liquor Racket | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police probing claims that at least 10 persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district have arrested a Congress leader’s son for allegedly supplying a chemical to the kingpin of the bootlegging racket, an official said on Thursday.

The Congress leader claimed his son was innocent and that his family’s firm had supplied 220 litres of paint thinner to a customer against a proper invoice. Police are yet to disclose the chemical's name.

Dewas Kotwali police station house officer Shashikant Chaurasia told PTI that Indore-based businessman Aman Kasliwal (27), who allegedly supplied the chemical to the main accused, Ajay Rathore, had been arrested.

Rathore had allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to learn how to prepare home-brewed spurious liquor using chemicals.

The official said an FIR had been registered against Aman Kasliwal, the son of Anand Jain Kasliwal, a Congress spokesperson in MP, under the Excise Act.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: On the deaths due to spurious liquor in Chandana village, Shashikant Chaurasia, Kotwali Police Station in-charge, says, "Yesterday, regarding the spurious liquor case that was registered at the Kotwali police station, all 10 accused persons who were arrested are being interrogated today. They were also interrogated yesterday. During the interrogation, some crucial facts have been uncovered. During questioning, the accused, Ajay Rathore, revealed that they used AI to research how to make liquor at home several times between September and October 2. Based on the partial knowledge he gained during this process, he used the internet to search for phone numbers and contacted a solvent-selling wholesaler in Indore named 'Rising Brothers' to order a chemical. To procure that chemical, a warehouse was sealed, and samples of the chemical are being collected. Samples of the spurious liquor will also be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to test for specific components. So far, Ajay Rathore has been identified as the main culprit..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

When asked about the chemical Aman allegedly supplied to Rathore, Chaurasia said its identity could be established only after laboratory testing.

Eleven persons, including Rathore and Aman, have been arrested so far in connection with the illicit operation, which involved mixing chemical-laden home-brewed alcohol with genuine liquor, bottling it in empty branded containers sourced from scrap dealers, and distributing it primarily across rural areas.

Those arrested also include illicit liquor sellers, as well as managers and salesmen of three licensed liquor shops in Dewas and Indore districts.

Anand Jain Kasliwal said his son’s firm supplied 220 litres of paint thinner to a customer on October 1, and the substance was mentioned in the invoice and the goods consignment receipt.

Alleging that his son was being framed in the liquor case, Kasliwal asked, “If a person takes goods from an establishment and misuses them, can the seller be held legally responsible for it?”

He said his family was unaware that the accused were allegedly using any chemical to manufacture spurious liquor.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang targeted the Congress over the case, alleging that Kasliwal’s son was directly involved.

Sarang said the Congress had taken no action against Kasliwal despite his son’s alleged role in the case, and Kasliwal continued to accompany state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Local residents claim that at least 10 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in Chandana, Binjana and adjoining areas of Dewas district between September 27 and October 16.

Patwari has claimed that 22 persons died after consuming spurious liquor in these areas and that at least 40 others suffered damage to their eyesight.

A police official said the investigation began after the district hospital reported the deaths of two persons who had allegedly consumed liquor in Chandana village on October 15 and 18.

Main accused Ajay Rathore used artificial intelligence to learn how to prepare spurious liquor at home and procured a chemical from a private firm in Indore. He mixed the chemical-laden home-brewed alcohol with genuine liquor, bottled it in empty branded containers sourced from scrap dealers, and distributed it primarily across rural areas, according to police.

The district administration had initially rejected claims that people had died after consuming spurious liquor. However, following a controversy, the state government constituted a five-member high-level team to investigate the matter.

Three excise officials, including the district excise officer, have been suspended in connection with the case. The district collector and superintendent of police have also been transferred as part of an administrative reshuffle.