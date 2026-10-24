13 Die In Dewas Villages In 20 Days; Families Suspect Spurious Liquor, Claim Victims Lost Eyesight | VIDEO

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 people have reportedly died in two villages of Madhya Pradesh Dewas district within 20 days, raising suspicions of spurious liquor consumption. Families of several victims alleged that poisonous liquor caused the deaths, while the administration has not confirmed the claims.
The deaths occurred between September 27 and October 16 in Chandana and Binjana villages. Nine people died in Chandana, around five kilometres from the district headquarters, while four deaths were reported in neighbouring Binjana.
Most victims were labourers. Families of 10 deceased persons claimed that their relatives died after consuming liquor. Some allegedly lost their eyesight before dying.
Villagers Question Administration's Claims
Villagers claimed that officials had suggested contaminated water as a possible cause of the deaths.
However, residents questioned why only those consuming alcohol had died, while women and children drinking the same water remained unaffected.
Family members of deceased Rahul Parmar also alleged that he died after consuming alcohol and demanded the closure of the village liquor shop.
Four Friends Die After Drinking Together
According to villagers, Deepak Rawat (28), Jitendra (35), Omprakash (35) and Bhima (55) consumed alcohol together in Chandana on October 15. All four reportedly died the following day.
Two others, Kailash Prajapat (28) and Sanjay (25), fell ill after allegedly consuming liquor and are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Indore.
Sanjay's brother Mahesh claimed that Sanjay lost his eyesight after drinking and remains in the ICU.
In Binjana, Omprakash (45), Ramesh Parmar (50), Nirbhay (60) and Mahesh Prajapati (40) also died. Their families gave differing accounts of alcohol consumption before the deaths.
The administration has not established spurious liquor as the cause of the deaths. The incidents have raised fresh concerns following an earlier suspected liquor tragedy in Sagar district.