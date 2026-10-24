13 Die In Dewas Villages In 20 Days; Families Suspect Spurious Liquor, Claim Victims Lost Eyesight | VIDEO | X / IANS

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 people have reportedly died in two villages of Madhya Pradesh Dewas district within 20 days, raising suspicions of spurious liquor consumption. Families of several victims alleged that poisonous liquor caused the deaths, while the administration has not confirmed the claims.

The deaths occurred between September 27 and October 16 in Chandana and Binjana villages. Nine people died in Chandana, around five kilometres from the district headquarters, while four deaths were reported in neighbouring Binjana.

Most victims were labourers. Families of 10 deceased persons claimed that their relatives died after consuming liquor. Some allegedly lost their eyesight before dying.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: Several villagers have died in Chandana village, with locals blaming poisonous liquor for the deaths. However, the administration says the deaths were not caused by alcohol, and the investigation has not confirmed deaths due to spurious liquor. The family members of deceased Rahul Parmar have also alleged that he died after consuming alcohol and demanded the closure of the liquor shop in the village. — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026

Villagers Question Administration's Claims

Villagers claimed that officials had suggested contaminated water as a possible cause of the deaths.

However, residents questioned why only those consuming alcohol had died, while women and children drinking the same water remained unaffected.

Family members of deceased Rahul Parmar also alleged that he died after consuming alcohol and demanded the closure of the village liquor shop.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: A deceased person's family member says, “There has been an incident involving alcohol. Rahul, Deepak and Prakash had consumed alcohol. After drinking, they did not return home. They felt uneasy at the place where they worked. They were taken to the hospital, where they died. All three died together.” — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026

Four Friends Die After Drinking Together

According to villagers, Deepak Rawat (28), Jitendra (35), Omprakash (35) and Bhima (55) consumed alcohol together in Chandana on October 15. All four reportedly died the following day.

Two others, Kailash Prajapat (28) and Sanjay (25), fell ill after allegedly consuming liquor and are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Indore.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: A deceased person Rahul Parmar’s wife Kavita Parmar says, “He died after consuming alcohol. He had consumed alcohol, after which he passed away. He used to drink only a little. He had never experienced chest pain or vomiting before, but this time he did. The liquor shop here should be shut down. What happened to me should not happen to anyone else.” — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026

Read Also Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy Suspect Arrested After Dramatic Short Police Encounter— VIDEO

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: A family member of deceased Rahul Parmar says, “The deceased were Rahul, Deepak, Bhima and Om Prakash. They experienced dizziness...” https://t.co/xPDES9ZPiI — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026

Sanjay's brother Mahesh claimed that Sanjay lost his eyesight after drinking and remains in the ICU.

In Binjana, Omprakash (45), Ramesh Parmar (50), Nirbhay (60) and Mahesh Prajapati (40) also died. Their families gave differing accounts of alcohol consumption before the deaths.

The administration has not established spurious liquor as the cause of the deaths. The incidents have raised fresh concerns following an earlier suspected liquor tragedy in Sagar district.