Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy Suspect Arrested After Dramatic Short Police Encounter— VIDEO

Banda Spurious Liquor Tragedy Suspects Arrested After Police Encounter In MP’s Sagar | FP photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested the main absconding suspect, Manish Lodhi, alias Yashwant Singh Thakur, and his associate Ashish Sahu following a short encounter in connection with the Sagar spurious liquor tragedy that claimed 20 lives. The gunfight occurred near Nonia-Sesai Road under Malthoun police station early Wednesday. Lodhi sustained a bullet injury in his leg, while Sahu was hurt while fleeing. Police seized two country-made pistols, ammunition and a baseball bat from the suspects.

Police said the encounter took place around 3 am after officers received information about the movement of the two wanted suspects. When the police team attempted to surround them in the valley near Nonia-Sesai Road, Lodhi and Sahu allegedly opened fire.

The police retaliated, injuring Lodhi in the leg. Sahu also sustained injuries while allegedly trying to escape. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: Police carried out a short encounter with wanted accused Manish Lodhi alias Yashwant in Sagar’s spurious liquor case that killed 20 people. Lodhi, carrying a Rs 30,000 reward, and associate Ashish Sahu were injured. Police said they opened fire first. Two… pic.twitter.com/sRa5gJutbx — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

Police recovered two country-made pistols, five live rounds and a baseball bat from their possession. Investigators subsequently examined the encounter site and collected weapons and other evidence.

A reward of ₹30,000 had been announced for information leading to the arrest of each suspect.

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Police said Lodhi was the licensed contractor of a liquor shop in Barethi. The administration cancelled the contract following the deaths linked to the alleged supply of spurious liquor. Sahu reportedly assisted in running the shop and supplying illicit liquor.

Investigators claimed that 11 criminal cases were registered against Lodhi at different police stations. Due to his criminal record, he allegedly assumed the name Yashwant Singh Thakur to secure the Barethi liquor-shop contract.

Lodhi had allegedly claimed that Yashwant was his brother, but the investigation revealed that both identities belonged to him. Excise officials have also registered a fraud case against him.

Interstate smuggler allegedly ran network

Police identified Ravi Lakhera as the alleged mastermind behind the illicit liquor operation. Originally from the Mahoba area of Chhatarpur district, Lakhera had reportedly been residing in Gangapuram Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur.

Around 25 criminal cases, mostly under excise laws, are reportedly registered against him across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Police alleged that Lakhera possessed detailed knowledge of liquor manufacturing and arranged for spurious liquor to be produced through his network. Further investigation is underway.