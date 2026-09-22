Banda Hooch Tragedy Fallout Sees Around 40 Police Personnel Line Attached In MP’s Sagar | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 15 days after the Banda hooch tragedy, which claimed over 32 precious lives, a major action has been taken against police personnel posted at Banda police station and its associated police check posts.

Sagar SP Anuraj Sujania line attached around 40 police personnel of Banda police station. He asked them to join the police line with immediate effect. They have been replaced by the police personnel posted at police line. The line attached cops include head constables and constables.

This is for the first time that any police station saw so many police personnel being shunted into the police line following any tragedy.

Along with this, some police personnel of other police stations, including Malthone, Naryavli, Khurai and Rahatgarh, were also transferred.

Following the Banda hooch tragedy, the state government ordered a judicial probe which will give its report in three months.

The hooch tragedy saw deaths starting from September 6 and later on, the number of deceased started to increase in the subsequent days.

Earlier also, the state witnessed hooch tragedies but such a large number of casualties were reported for the first time.

In this case, over two dozen suspects were held. The main suspect Ravi Lakhera was held after a short encounter.