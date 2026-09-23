MP High Court Disposes PIL Over 20 Sagar Liquor Deaths After State Details Probe, Arrests | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat on Tuesday disposed of a PIL related to the Sagar liquor deaths after considering the state government's action, including setting up a judicial inquiry commission, arrests and financial assistance to victims' families.

A division bench of Chief Justice AY Kogje and Justice Vivek Rusia took the government's reply on record while disposing of the PIL filed by Vaibhav Singh seeking a probe into the deaths.

The government said information about people falling ill and dying after consuming poisonous or substandard liquor in Banda and Shahgarh areas was received on Sept 6, 2026. A total of 20 people died.

Three FIRs were registered and 32 of 52 suspects were arrested. Seven composite liquor shops within a 20-km radius of Barethi were sealed and samples collected.

The government said Rs 4 lakh each was provided to legal heirs of the 20 deceased. Rs 2 lakh each was sanctioned for legal heirs of seven deceased whose exact cause of death could not immediately be ascertained.