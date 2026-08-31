MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends 5th Mahakal Sawari In Ujjain; Robo Chants Sanskrit Shlokas To Welcome Devotees | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends 5th Mahakal Sawari At Ujjain; Robo Chants Slogans In Welcome | VIDEO |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attented the 5th sawari of Baba Mahakal in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Monday and walked along the procession route while playing the manjira.

Notably, the 5th sawari of Lord Mahakaleshwar and the first procession of the Bhado month began at around 4 pm.

The most unique attraction of the event was a robot chanting sanskriti mantra and explaining its meaning the welcome of the CM.

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Before the procession commenced, all the prominent personalities present at the spot performed an aarti of Lord Mahakaleshwar’s replica.

CM Yadav and Minister-in-Charge Gautam Tetwal later offered prayers to Lord Mahakal in the temple’s Sabha Mandap.

Following the rituals, the deity was placed in a palanquin and taken out for a tour of the city.

At the temple’s main entrance, personnel from the armed police force presented a ceremonial salute to Lord Mahakal.

Mounted police, armed police personnel, Home Guards, devotional singing groups, jhanjh troupes and a police band accompanied the procession.

CM Yadav walked with the sawari and was seen immersed in devotion while playing the jhanjh and manjira. Devotees gathered along the route and showered flowers on Baba Mahakal’s palanquin.

FP Photo

FP Photo

A religious tableau depicting the 84 Mahadevs was among the major attractions of the procession.

Around 1,100 young priests, tribal dance groups and tableaux highlighting Ujjain’s development also participated.

FP Photo

FP Photo

For the first time, a robot was included in Baba Mahakal’s sawari. It accompanied the procession for some distance and later performed a dance at Ramghat, drawing the attention of devotees.

More than 300 Madhya Pradesh Police personnel also presented devotional and traditional tunes with the police band near Gate Number 1 of the Mahakaleshwar temple.

When the procession reached Ramghat, Lord Mahakal was ceremonially bathed with water from the Shipra River. The traditional aarti and other religious rituals were subsequently performed.