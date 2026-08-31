MP’s Chitrakoot Floods: CM Mohan Yadav Visits Affected Areas, Promises Compensation For Losses | FP photo

BHOPAL/CHITRAKOOT (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited flood-affected Chitrakoot and took stock of the damage suffered by the people on Sunday. He stated that the government is with the people during their difficult time.

He instructed officers to stay for three days in Chitrakoot and ensure relief measures to the affected people.

He went to the relief camp established near historical Mukarbind and spoke to flood-affected families. He said there is huge loss as flood water of Mandakni river gushed inside the houses.

The damage suffered by the affected people will be compensated. The officials will stay in Chitrakoot to provide relief to people until life returns to normalcy.

He took stock of damage by walking the muddy lane of Ramdham Mohalla. He went to the house of Ramfal Garg, Kismat Kumar Garg and took information of damage suffered by them due to flood.

He also spoke to other affected persons. He reached a store shop situated near Madhav Dharamshala and spoke to shop owner Kamta Prasad Gupta to know the damage he suffered due to the flood.

He asked the officials to provide all necessary help to flood-affected people of the area.

Later interacting to mediapersons, he said owing to two-day continuous rainfall, Semraval and Mandakni river came on spate, water gushed into several homes, damaging the household items.

Owing to alertness of district administration, there has been no damage to life. The damage caused by flood is being estimated. He had directed officials to provide food, clothes, drinking water, medical help and other necessary help to affected people.

He stayed in Rewa on Saturday night and reviewed flood situation of Rewa and Satna districts. Currently, the government's focus is to accelerate the relief measures and to send the affected people to their homes when water recedes.

A survey will be carried out to assess the cattle loss and compensation will be provided to the cattle owners.