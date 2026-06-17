MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurated The ₹200-Crore Samakota Barrage, Boosting Irrigation In Ujjain

CM Dr Mohan Yadav Inaugurated The ₹200-Crore Samakota Barrage, Boosting Irrigation In Ujjain | X Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated Samakota Barrage, constructed for ₹200 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Wednesday.

This barrage, built on the Chhoti Kalisindh river, will provide irrigation facilities to more than 11 thousand farmer families of 18 villages in the area.

The project has a water storage capacity of 17.57 million cubic meters and will enable irrigation for 7,236 hectares of agricultural land using a pipeline-based system.

The Samakota Barrage Project will directly benefit farmers from several villages including Nalkheda, Panodia, Neemkheda, Ghattiajassa, Melakhedi, Khoriapadma, Kherla, Lasudianhata, Nagpura, Chhajjukhedi, Delakhedi, Dungarkhedi, Khedamadda, Kason, Mahidpuriya, Somchidi and Jharda.

During the event, the Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav also inaugurated other development works worth over ₹19 crore.

These include a college building (Higher Education Department) costing ₹4.35 crore; girls' school buildings in Semaliya, Mahidpur Road, and Kundikheda (Department of Public Instruction); a 33/11 KV substation in Mochikheda; and 13 sub-health centre buildings in the Jharda area.

In total, development projects worth approximately ₹207 crore will be dedicated to the public.

The CM remarked that 'Pappu' and the 'oarsmen' steering him are all cut from the same cloth

Attending an inauguration ceremony in Mahidpur, CM Mohan Yadav lashed out at the Congress party. He took a dig at Congress members regarding the Meenakshi Natarajan incident, stating from the stage, "Congress members, listen carefully: you didn't contribute a single penny.

Yet, when money is deposited into the accounts of 'Ladli Behna' (beloved sisters), Congress members claim the sisters spend it on alcohol.

Shame on you, Congress members; such is your character. That is why the Congress is suffering the consequences of its own deeds.

'Pappu' and the 'oarsmen' steering him are all cut from the same cloth." Without explicitly naming Meenakshi Natarajan regarding the nomination issue, the CM remarked that the party had handed the reins to a novice.

"If she crashes the vehicle in reverse instead of driving it forward, what can we say? She must answer for her own actions."

The CM stated that in the future, the world would set its standard time based on Dongla in Mahidpur. During the visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated other development projects worth over ₹19 crore.