Man Beaten By In-Laws After Being Caught With Female Colleague At Restaurant In Ujjain-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was allegedly beaten by his wife and in-laws after they caught him with another woman in a busy market area of Ujjain on Thursday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Videos circulating on social media show several people allegedly hitting Madhur and the woman. A crowd gathered at the spot as the dispute unfolded, and many bystanders recorded the incident on their phones.

The wife showed all the screenshots she was collecting from several days.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Man, Woman Colleague Beaten-Up By His Wife And In-Laws On Being Seen Together At A Restaurant In #Ujjain #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/i0eMQZ47YB — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 11, 2026

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday evening in the Koyla Phatak area.

According to reports, Madhur Tiwari, an employee of the Health Department, had gone to a restaurant with a female colleague when his wife Vandana, along with her sister and father, arrived at the spot.

Vandana alleged that her husband was involved in a relationship with the woman and claimed she had been keeping an eye on them for several days. After seeing them together, an argument broke out, which soon turned into a physical confrontation.

Vandana's sister claimed that Madhur was having an affair with his colleague and said the family confronted the pair after finding them together. Vandana also alleged that the two were living together in a separate rented room.

According to reports, Madhur and Vandana got married seven years ago. It was the second marriage for both. However, their relationship later deteriorated, and legal cases related to dowry and maintenance are currently pending in court.

Madhur denied the allegations and blamed his marital problems on what he described as excessive interference by his father-in-law and sister-in-law. He claimed that he had been forced to leave his house and that his family life had been badly affected.

He also alleged that he and his female colleague were assaulted at the restaurant and said he planned to file a police complaint. Madhur further claimed that gold kept at his house was missing and accused his father-in-law of taking it. He also alleged that his colleague's vehicle key was taken during the incident and that the vehicle later went missing.

Police have not yet released an official statement on the allegations. The matter remains under investigation.